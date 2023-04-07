Oxfam lands in CBI net for alleged FCRA violation

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to launch a probe into the internal affairs of Oxfam India, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), for alleged violations of India’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Sources familiar with the matter claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) found that the think tank continued to transfer foreign funds to various entities despite the restrictions put by FCRA.

During a survey carried out by the Income Tax department, multiple emails were found which revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to circumvent provisions of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, sources said.

The survey by MHA also “exposed” Oxfam as an instrument of the foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities, which have funded the organisation liberally over the years.

Oxfam India, which is registered to carry out social activities, allegedly routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of a commission, sources said.

Following these findings, the home ministry recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of Oxfam India, they said.

Oxfam India, in a response to the ordered probe, said that it is fully compliant with Indian laws, in particular, FCRA. The organisation also claimed that it has filed all its statutory compliances and FCRA returns.

Oxfam India is the division of the global NGO Oxfam which works for the rights of Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims and women across India.

With inputs from agencies

