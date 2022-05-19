Owaisi cries foul as Mathura court says plea to remove Shahi Idgah maintainable

A Mathura court on Thursday allowed the lawsuit demanding the removal of the Mughal-era Shahi Idgah mosque near the birthplace of Lord Krishna

After a district court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Thursday allowed a plea demanding the removal of a mosque said to be built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the Krishna Janmabhoomi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called it a violation of SC verdict and against the The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.

Taking to Twitter, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said the decision seems directed at 'robbing Muslims of their dignity.'

The case

The Mathura district court Thursday said a plea seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid from the complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev Temple is admissible — this means that the lower court which had earlier dismissed the plea is now bound to hear it.

The plea was originally filed in the lower court -- the court of civil judge senior division -- on 25 September, 2020 by Lucknow-resident Ranjana Agnihotri and six others as the "next friend of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman".

They had claimed in the plea that Shahi Idgah Masjid is constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. They had demanded the mosque be removed and the land returned to the Trust.

However, the civil judge senior division had rejected the suit on 30 September, 2020 as non-admissible. The petitioners then moved the the court of district judge, seeking a revision of the order.

After hearing the arguments, district and sessions judge Rajeev Bharti allowed the revision on Thursday, meaning the original suit will have to be heard by the lower court now, an official of the court said.

"The court has allowed revision of the lower court order and had directed the lower court to register the suit as a regular suit," District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is representing the petitioners of the suit, said, "The court has said they (the petitioners) have the right to sue."

After the revision was filed in the district court, the arguments between the both sides -- Ranjana Agnihotri and her co-petitioners vs the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Secretary of Shahi Idgah Masjid and two others -- on the admissibility of the suit were concluded on 5 May, the DGC said.

The court had reserved 19 May for the pronouncement of the judgment on the admissibility of the first suit.

Gyanvapi Mosque row

Earlier on Wednesday Owaisi had said the ruling party at the Centre wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued.

Speaking on the Varanasi court's order directing the area in the Gyanvapi mosque to be sealed where, the Hindu side claimed to have found 'Shivling' during the survey, he said the order of the court was "wrong".

Owaisi said, "The Supreme Court order stated that Muslims are allowed religious observance which means we can perform wazu there. It is a fountain. If it happens like this, then all the fountains of the Taj Mahal must be shut down. BJP wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued," according to ANI.

