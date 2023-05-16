Over 8 lakh pilgrims participated in Chardham Yatra so far: Uttarakhand Tourism
About 40,000 pilgrims visit the four shrines on a daily basis while registrations for Kedarnath Yatra surpassed 30,000 per day
The Uttarakhand Tourism Department notified on Monday that over eight lakh pilgrims have so far visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines since the Chardham Yatra began in April.
About 40,000 pilgrims visit the four shrines on a daily basis while registrations for Kedarnath Yatra surpassed 30,000 per day.
“Till now, more than 8 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines. The daily registration figure for Kedarnath Yatra has reached more than 30 thousand. At present about 40 thousand pilgrims are visiting the four Dhams daily,” the State Tourism Department said.
Related Articles
The Chardham Yatra began on April 22 on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.
Earlier on April 30, the Chardham Yatra was stopped at Srinagar as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath.
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during the Chardham yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant.
Ravi Saini, Station House Officer of Srinagar police station, said, “Chardham Yatra has been stopped by Srinagar Police as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath. There are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem. Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP promises Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka: Which other states may implement it?
As part of its election manifesto for the 10 May Karnataka Assembly election, the BJP has pledged to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the state. The party made similar promises in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. What's the status?
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami says 90% of Uniform Civil Code draft completed for implementation in state
Talking to reporters at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has completed 90 per cent of the work related to the drafting of the UCC
Scamming Faith: Fraudsters trick devotees at Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple using fake QR codes
Scammers have started using fake QR scams to trick people into sending money to the wrong account. In some situations, the QR code can be used to install, a keystroke recorder, or worse, a cloning malware that can compromise your banking details.