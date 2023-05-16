Over 8 lakh pilgrims participated in Chardham Yatra so far: Uttarakhand Tourism

The Uttarakhand Tourism Department notified on Monday that over eight lakh pilgrims have so far visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines since the Chardham Yatra began in April.

About 40,000 pilgrims visit the four shrines on a daily basis while registrations for Kedarnath Yatra surpassed 30,000 per day.

“Till now, more than 8 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines. The daily registration figure for Kedarnath Yatra has reached more than 30 thousand. At present about 40 thousand pilgrims are visiting the four Dhams daily,” the State Tourism Department said.

The Chardham Yatra began on April 22 on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Earlier on April 30, the Chardham Yatra was stopped at Srinagar as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during the Chardham yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant.

Ravi Saini, Station House Officer of Srinagar police station, said, “Chardham Yatra has been stopped by Srinagar Police as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath. There are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem. Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up.”

