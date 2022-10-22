Over 75,000 get govt jobs at Rozgar Mela; MoS Jitendra Singh says PM Modi constantly sought to create employment

New Delhi: As over 75,000 new appointees were handed over appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, government jobs and income for the country’s youth.

He said that right from the beginning the prime minister has given the highest priority to the issues and concerns related to the youth.

The prime minister has constantly sought to create new avenues and opportunities for livelihood, government jobs and income for the youth, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

In his welcome address at a Rozgar Mela at the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM), he said that very soon his department will come out with the next instalment of appointment letters to meet the target of 10 lakh government jobs in the next few months.

“Thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi ji for blessing the youth of the country on the eve of Diwali by keeping the promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs”, the union minister also tweeted.

Thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi ji for blessing the youth of the country on the eve of Diwali by keeping the promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs and launching the #RozgarMela with the release of first instalment of 75,000 recruitment letters. #DoPT pic.twitter.com/fnzEOnx9Ku — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 22, 2022

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched Rozgar Mela — the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel — via video conferencing.

During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

Singh said all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta joined Singh in addressing the newly inducted appointees at the Rozgar Mela at the ISTM Ground.

He distributed appointment letters to 40 out of 532 new appointees assigned to him from the Ministries of Defence, Railways, Home, Finance, Communications, Labour, Mines, Information and Broadcasting, Water Resources, Department of Space and Banks, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

“Rest of the letters will be distributed by today itself by concerned departments”, it said.

The minister noted that the appointment letters released by the prime minister cover government posts at all levels including Grade-A, Grade-B (Gazetted), Grade-B (Non-Gazetted) and Grade-C.

Singh said the 75,000 appointment letters issued on Saturday cover nearly all the ministries and departments in the government and their beneficiaries are spread across all the states and Union territories of the country.

He hoped that these young new recruits in the government will have the opportunity to contribute to the process of nation-building over the next 25 years to realise the dream of India in the centenary of its independence in 2047.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekhi said that after the orders given by the central government, the work of recruitment on vacancies in various departments has started. She said that the appointment letters to the selected youths were a Diwali gift for their families.

BJP leader Gupta said that the Modi government not only brought the country safely out of the coronavirus pandemic but is now also ensuring the youth have employment.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.