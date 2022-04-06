Over 4.09 crore cases pending in district courts, 59 lakh in high courts, about 70K in Supreme Court: Law Ministry

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary and that the government has no role in disposal

New Delhi: Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha that disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary and that the government has no role in disposal. He also stated that there is no specific time frame stipulated for disposal of various kinds of cases before the respective courts.

The Law Minister further said that timely disposal of cases in courts depends on a host of factors which include availability of adequate number of judges and judicial officers, supporting court staff and physical infrastructure, complexity of facts involved, nature of evidence, co-operation of stakeholders viz. bar, investigation agencies, witnesses and litigants and proper application of rules and procedures.

Rijiju said there may be several factors which may lead to delay in disposal of cases. These include, vacancies of judges, frequent adjournments and lack of adequate arrangement to monitor, track and bunch cases for hearing.

Cases pending in courts in India

As on 28 March 2022, there were 4,09,85,490 (4 crore, 9 lakh, 85 thousand, 4 hundred and 90) cases pending in District and Subordinate courts, meanwhile, 58,90,726 (58 lakh, 90 thousand, 7 hundred and 26) cases were pending in High Courts.

As on 2 March 2022, 70,154 cases were pending before the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also told the Parliament that the Central government is fully committed to speedy disposal of cases in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution and minimising pendency. He also said that the government has taken a number of initiatives to provide an ecosystem for faster disposal of cases by the judiciary.

The minister was responding to the question raised by MPs T.R.V.S. Ramesh, Rajendra Agarwal, Jagdambika Pal and P.P. Chaudhary that whether the number of cases pending before various courts - Supreme Court, High Courts and subordinate courts - is increasing and if so, the reasons, therefor, indicating the number of pending cases.

With inputs from Live Law

