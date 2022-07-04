Over 25 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Apart from this, four IAS officers were given additional charge of some other posts in the state

Jaipur: As many as 29 IAS officers, including three district collectors, were transferred in Rajasthan on Monday.

Apart from this, four IAS officers were given additional charge of some other posts. Veena Pradhan, MD Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd, was made Commissioner of departmental inquiries while home secretary Kailash Chand Meena was made Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur, PTI reported.

Collectors in Bundi, Alwar and Jaisalmer were also changed, according to the list of officers transferred by the department of personnel. The state government has also removed an RAS (Rajasthan Administration Service) officer and put him under APO (Awaiting Posting Order) status. The officer, Narayan Singh Charan, was posted in Sirohi as the CEO of Zila Parishad.

This comes days after 32 IPS officers including Inspector General and Superintendent of Police of Udaipur, where a tailor was brutally killed, were transferred, according to the state department of personnel.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading.

SPs of 10 districts including Udaipur were transferred in the list issued by the department late on Thursday night. Udaipur IG Hinglaj Dan was removed and posted as IG civil rights. Praful Kumar, IG ATS was made the new IG of Udaipur.

At the same time, SP Udaipur Manoj Kumar was transferred to second battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) in Kota. Vikas Kumar, who was Ajmer SP, will now take charge of the new SP in Udaipur. Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi was transferred to Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) as IG. Ravidutt Gaur, IG Kota, was made the new Police Commissioner of Jodhpur.

DCP Jodhpur East Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav was shifted to 9th Battalion of RAC in Tonk. It may be noted that communal tension erupted in Jodhpur, hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in May.

Karauli SP Shailendra Singh Indolia was shifted to RPA as deputy director. Karauli had also witnessed communal tension in April. Dholpur SP Narayan Togas was made the new Karauli SP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.