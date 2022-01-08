Over 2 crore in 15-18 age group vaccinated with first COVID-19 jab in a week, says Centre

The development comes after India achieved a milestone of administering over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

More than two crore children have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab within a week of the inoculation drive being launched, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

"Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," Mandaviya tweeted.

The immunisation drive against COVID-19 was expanded to include those between 15 and 17 years of age on 3 January.

Over 150 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines registered

The development comes after India achieved a milestone of administering over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crore (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 percent of the adult population of the country has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 66 percent have been vaccinated with both the doses.

'Excellent': PM Modi after 2 crore children get inoculated

Lauding the feat of over two crore youngsters in the 15-18 age group getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for continuing the momentum.

He tweeted, "Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven't already."

On Saturday, India witnessed more than 1 lakh fresh infections for the second straight day after 141,986 people tested positive in the past 24 hours. The Omicron tally in the country was recorded at 3,071, of whom, 1,203 have recovered.

