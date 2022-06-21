'Over 18,000 poor children denied admission in Delhi private schools,' claims Child Rights Panel

At least 14 students who had been admitted to a top private school here under the EWS quota have been asked to clear dues of over Rs 67,000 in fees for the first term of this academic year in order to continue further education

In lieu of over 18,000 children part of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) not being granted admission to private schools, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has ordered the Delhi government to enforce admission of the concerned children through legal means.

New Indian Express reported, in a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the commission said that they had received various complaints regarding the denial of admission to children belonging to the EWS category by private Delhi schools. This was done despite the children being selected in the lottery system under the RTE Act, 2009.

At least 14 students who had been admitted to a top private school here under the EWS quota have been asked to clear dues of over Rs 67,000 in fees for the first term of this academic year in order to continue further education, even as Delhi government officials said they are look into the issue, PTI reported.

According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act 2009, all private schools in Delhi are required to reserve 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students during admissions at the entry level, and compulsorily provide them free education.

All India Parents Association (AIPA) President Ashok Agarwal has issued a legal notice to Modern School, Barakhamba Road, in this regard.

According to PTI, there was no response to calls and text messages from school management.

Delhi government officials said they will look into the matter, asserting that schools set up on public land have an obligation to admit students under EWS and DG category and provide education to them free of cost.

"Schools set up on public land have an obligation and they are not allowed to charge fees from EWS and DG category students. We are looking into the issue," a senior official of the Directorate of Education said.

