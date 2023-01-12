'Our time is coming': PM Modi calls for global agenda of respond, recognise, respect and reform

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South but they affect us more and called for a global agenda of respond, recognise, respect and reform.

Addressing the two-day ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ being hosted by India in the virtual format, he said, ” We have turned the page on another difficult year that shows war, conflict, terrorism and geopolitical tensions, rising food fertilizers and fuel prices. We, the Global South, have largest stakes in the future… Most of the global challenges have not been created by Global South but they affect us more.”

Addressing the inaugural session of “Voice of Global South Summit.” https://t.co/i9UdGR7sYH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

He said the developing countries should together call for a global agenda of response, recognise, respect and reform.

“Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming. The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions,” he added.

Referring to various global challenges arising out of conflict, war and terrorism among others, he said that the world is in a state of crisis and it is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last.

Modi flagged concerns over rising prices of food, fuel and fertilisers, the economic impact of COVID-19 as well as natural disasters driven by climate change.

“It is clear that world is in a state of crisis,” he said in presence of several leaders of various developing countries.

Modi said India has always shared its developmental experience with our “brothers of the Global South”.

As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the voice of the Global South, he said.

PM Modi said that the Global South countries have supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure welfare of its citizens.

“Your voice is India’s voice and your priorities are India’s priorities,” said the Prime Minister.

A number of leaders from developing countries are expected to flag their concerns, interests and priorities on a range of key issues and challenges at the two-day summit.

The PM’s address will be followed by brief speeches by leaders of the participating countries including Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, West Asia and South-East Asia.

India is hosting the summit to bring together countries of the Global South and provide them a common platform to share their common concerns relating to various global challenges including food and energy security triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

India is hosting the summit amid China’s relentless efforts to expand its economic influence in Africa and Latin America.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said last week that more than 120 countries were being invited for the ‘Voice of Global South’ summit whose theme would be ‘Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose’.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on 6 January that it is being hosted in line with Prime Minister Modi’s statement that India’s G20 Presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just its partner countries in the grouping, but also the fellow-travellers in the Global South.

The theme of the inaugural leaders’ session is “Voice of Global South – for Human-Centric Development” while the Leaders’ concluding session will be on “Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose”.

The summit envisages ten sessions out of which four sessions would be held today while six sessions would take place on Friday. Each session is expected to witness the participation of leaders and ministers from 10-20 countries.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.