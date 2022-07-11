'Our population expanding like mouth of Sursa': Giriraj makes fresh pitch for stringent population law
'...Our population is expanding like the mouth of Sursa (mythical female demon). The perverse mindset out of which one person sires 10 children can not be allowed,' Giriraj Singh fumed.
Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday compared the population of the country to the ever-expanding mouth of mythical female demon "Sursa", in a fresh pitch for a stringent law to control it.
The BJP leader shared the video statement on Twitter on the occasion of World Population Day.
बढ़ती जनसंख्या का दानव भारत को विश्व गुरु बनने से रोक रहा है।#PopulationControlLaw pic.twitter.com/eCiCh2JeQM
— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 11, 2022
Singh rued that in the past three decades, India lost out to China in the pace of economic progress but surpassed its neighbour in the growth of population.
"We have limited resources. Our population is expanding like the mouth of Sursa. The perverse mindset (vikrit mansikta) out of which one person sires 10 children can not be allowed," Singh fumed.
He said in China is giving birth to 10 children in one minute where as India is seeing over 30 kids born in the same time, adding that the need of the hour was a stringent law ('kada kanoon') for population control, "applicable across the country and to people of all religious affiliations".
"The demand for such a law must be raised, from Parliament to the streets ('sansad se sadak tak')," said the BJP leader.
The declamation of Singh is in sharp contrast to the view held by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is the BJP's largest ally at the national level.
Kumar has often disapproved of a legislative route for achieving population stabilisation and cited the state's own experience where fertility rates have shown a decline corresponding to the rise in women's education.
Moreover, political parties have often been of the view that the BJP raises the bogey of population explosion for dog-whistling against Muslims whom it accuses of trying to change the demographics by procreating more.
Interestingly, anxieties over "changed demography" has often led "fringe elements" to appeal to Hindus that they should produce more children.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World Population Day 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, 'population imbalance should not be allowed to happen'
Speaking at a function to mark the commencement of 'population control fortnight', Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that population control programme must go ahead successfully
World Population Day 2022: Why awareness about the health and rights of women is crucial in the pandemic era
The COVID-19 pandemic further exposed the inequalities in matters of access to healthcare, contraceptives and other medical facilities. In this context, it is necessary for member states of the UN to embark on awareness campaigns to highlight family planning as well as sexual and reproductive rights
World Population Day 2022: Quotes and special messages to share on the occasion
World Population Day first came into existence in 1987 when the global population reached 5 billion. The United Nations celebrated the day on 11 July after getting influenced by the celebration of ‘Five Billion Day’.