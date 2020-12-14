Osmania University releases TS CPGET 2020 answer key at tscpget.com; raise objections by 17 Dec

Students can send their objections in writing with supported documents at office of the convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or can mail it to cpget2020.objections@gmail.com

Osmania University on Monday released the TS CPGET 2020 preliminary answer key.

Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Common Post Graduation Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 can check their responses against the answer key available at tscpget.com.

Along with the response sheet, the varsity has also released master question paper and objection format. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the TS CPGET 2020 answer key by 17 December up to 4 pm.

Students can send their objections in writing with supported documents at office of the convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or can mail it to cpget2020.objections@gmail.com.

Click here to check the format to raise objections against TS CPGET 2020 answer key.

The university has said that objections submitted in any other format will not be considered.

As per Jagran Josh, the response sheet of each candidates released by the university mentions the answer marked by them in the entrance test.

Using the combination of TS CPGET 2020 answer key and the response sheets, students will be able to estimate their score in the test.

According to Times Now, the entrance examination was conducted from 2 to 14 December 2020. Earlier, the exam was to be held between 31 October and 9 November but was postponed.

The TS CPGET paper which was scheduled on 8 December was postponed due to Bharat Bandh.

It will be conducted on 14 December (today).

Steps to check and download TS CPGET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CPGET 2020 - tscpget.com.

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, “Master Question paper with Preliminary key”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where subject-wise answer key is available.

Step 4: Select the particular subject you want to check the answer key for

Step 5: The TS CPGET answer key 2020 will open on your screen in PDF format.

Here's the direct link to check TS CPGET preliminary answer key 2020.

After scrutinising the objections raised by the candidates, Osmania University will release the final answer key and TS CPGET result 2020. Students who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to different post-graduate courses including MA, MSc, MCom, PG Diploma courses and 5-year integrated programmes: MA, MSc and MBA.

Students will be allotted seat in post-graduate courses offered by Osmania University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University, Kakatiya University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.