CPGET 2020: Osmania University to conduct postponed entrance test on 14 December

Osmania University Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 which was scheduled to be held on 8 December 2020 will now be conducted on 14 December 2020. The university had postponed the exam on Tuesday due to Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers.

As per the notification released by Osmania University, the timings of the CPGET 2020 will remain the same.

The university also said that the entrance test for M.Sc. Physics which was earlier scheduled to be held on 5 December 2020 has also been postponed. The exam will now be held on 11 December 2020 in the second session from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

The Osmania University said that there is a possibility of change in the exam centres and candidates have been asked to download the revised admit card from the official website - osmania.ac.in or cpget.tsche.ac.in or tscpget.com.

Click here for the official notification by Osmania University regarding the new date of CPGET 2020.

As per a report by NDTV, the dates of CPGET 2020 have been changed and deferred a number of times earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to different post=graduate courses including MA, MSc, MCom, PG Diploma courses and 5-year integrated programmes -- MA, MSc and MBA.

A report by Jagran Josh said that students who will be qualifying CPGET 2020 will be eligible to get admission at Osmania University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University, Kakatiya University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.