Organ-ised Crime: Her kidneys removed, Bihar woman now wants both of the doctor who operated

Patna (Bihar): After getting her both kidneys removed fraudulently at a local nursing home, a woman in her thirties is on a daily dialysis for survival since September while the doctor who is responsible for her condition is on the run. She has now demanded for the kidneys of the accused doctor to be transplanted in her.

Sunita Devi (38), is currently undergoing treatment at the state government’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

While talking to local reporters on Tuesday, Sunita appealed to the state government to immediately arrest the accused doctor who removed both her kidneys.

“His kidneys should be given to me for transplant so that I could survive,” Sunita told reporters.

She added that all such greedy doctors who play with the lives of the poor people for money will learn a hard lesson if government takes such action in her case, “Only this kind of punishment will set these doctors straight,” she said.

As per reports, the woman was taken to one Shubhakant clinic in the Bariyarpur locality of Muzaffarpur town after she complained of severe stomach ache. She was presumed to be having uterus infection.

However, the accused doctor allegedly removed both her kidneys on September 3.

It had come to light after she continued to suffer from continuous stomach ache even after the surgery. She was rushed to the SKMCH after her conditioned worsened a few days after the surgery.

The doctors at SKMCH told her after tests that both her kidneys are “missing”. Subsequently, she was shifted to

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, but after her treatment there for some days, she was sent back to SKMCH where she remains under the observation of doctors.

Superintendent of SKMCH, DR BS Jha in a statement said they are keeping a close watch on the woman and that she is undergoing regular dialysis keeping in view of her condition.

The woman has been told that she is enrolled at the IGIMS and whenever the kidneys become available there, she will be called for transplant.

Sunita, however, wants her kidney transplant immediately. “I am alive only because of regular dialysis,” she said, adding the government hasn’t taken her case seriously perhaps because she comes from a poor community.

The woman has three minor children and she wants to stay alive to take care of them. The accused, Dr R K Singh, has been absconding since the incident came to light in September and the police have no clues about his whereabouts.

