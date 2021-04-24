OPSC Medical Officer 2021 Exam | The computer-based test is scheduled to be held on 28 April from 10 am to 1 pm

The admit card for the Medical Officer 2021 examination has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday, 28 April.

Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website opsc.gov.in. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held on 28 April from 10 am to 1 pm. Persons with disabilities will get an hour extra to finish it.

The current recruitment drive aims at filling 2,452 vacancies while 1,904 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to download their admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the link ‘Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates - Computer Based Recruitment Exam for Recruitment of Medical Office’ and tap on ‘Click to download’ written against it

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit

Step 4: Download the OPSC Medical Officer 2021 exam admit card after reading the instructions

Step 5: Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference

Alternatively, this direct link can be used to download the admit card.

According to an earlier notice, the exam centre Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar has been changed to Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement, GITA, Bhubaneswar. However, all other centres remain the same.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and career marking. A weightage of 70 percent and 30 percent will be given to the written exam and career marking, respectively.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for all the latest updates and announcements related to the exam.