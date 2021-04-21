The application process began on 26 February and ended on 25 March. A total of 1,904 candidates are expected to appear for the exam

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today (Wednesday, 21 April) announced that they have rescheduled the Medical Officer examination 2021.

The exam, which was scheduled to take place on 25 April, will now be conducted on 28 April.

The decision to reschedule the examination was taken after the Odisha government recently announced a weekend shutdown due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to an official notice, all the exam centers will remain the same except for the Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar which has now been changed to Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement, GITA, Bhubaneswar.

Also, the roll numbers which were assigned to Silicon Institute earlier are now allotted to the Gandhi Institute.

In view of new guidelines issued by Govt Odisha declaring weekend shutdown in the State, OPSC has now decided to reschedule the recruitment test of Asst. Surgeon scheduled on 25th April to 28th April, 2021. pic.twitter.com/0S8bRDHWA2 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 20, 2021

These are the only changes that have been mentioned while everything else remains intact. The commission has asserted that they have sent strict guidelines and instructions to the candidates like masking, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

Candidates can avail the admit card that will be released by the commission on the official site on 23 April.

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for Medical Officer will be done on the basis of written tests and career marking. A weightage of 30 percent will be given to career marking and 70 percent to the written test.

The application process began on 26 February and ended on 25 March.

A total of 1,904 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

This current recruitment drive will fill up 2,452 posts in the commission.