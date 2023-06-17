Opposition slams BJP for endorsing 'Adipurush', demands apology from filmmakers for 'insulting Hindu Gods'

The release of Om Raut’s epic drama ‘Adipurush’ has caused a stir among the Opposition who say that the film which is based on Ramayana “insults” the Hindu religion.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday slammed BJP for endorsing a film that “portrays Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Shri Hanuman in a negative light” through its derogatory dialogues.

“Every Hindu holds Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Shri Hanuman in utmost reverence and their heads bow down with respect as soon as their names are mentioned. And yet, the BJP has resorted to depicting them in a film that paints them in a negative light. These BJP leaders are partners in this grave insult of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Shri Hanuman by making and supporting this film,” Singh said.

Demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party President JP Nadda, Singh added, “You will feel ashamed if you listen to the dialogues of this movie.”

He further said, “Those associated with this film had likely written what the party leaders had requested. It is imperative that the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party apologize before the entire Hindu community and the nation of India with folded hands.”

He also accused the filmmakers of changing facts in the film by using their imagination.

“In this film, Mother Sita was stabbed on the basis of imagination. Will ‘Ramayana’ also be changed on the basis of imagination? BJP people are not the ones who believe in the Hindu religion, they are the ones who destroy it,” he said.

Congress also joined AAP in its criticism of Adipurush by describing the language used as “tapori.”

Congress’ social media head Supriya Shrinate that while the author of Ramayana left a sweet, gentle and charming image of Lord Ram in the minds of people, Adipurush has “made a business of religion.”

“You will get cheap popularity on the strength of your sycophancy, big shows are also available, but lack of talent definitely comes in the way,” she said.

हमारे आराध्य भगवान श्रीराम मर्यादापुरुषोत्तम है और प्रभु श्री हनुमान सौम्यता और गम्भीरता का प्रतीक हैं। 1987 में जब श्री रामानन्द सागर ने रामायण धारावाहिक बनाया, तब तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री स्व० राजीव गांधी जी ने कहा था कि “ ‘रामायण’ ने लाखों दर्शकों के मन-मस्तिष्क को प्रज्वलित कर… pic.twitter.com/B0hbUtPMsx — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 17, 2023

“The writer who calls Hanuman ‘Tere Baap ki Jali’ is not only a squid, but the Hindu is also a very vulgar type,” she added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the chorus asking the filmmakers to apologise to the entire nation.

“The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman,” she tweeted.

The dialogue that has gained a lot of criticism in the movie includes one delivered by the character playing Lord Hanuman. In the film, he can be heard saying, “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

With inputs from agencies

