Opposition Divided: TDP to attend new Parliament building inauguration on May 28
According to a party statement, Naidu has instructed Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to represent the party during the inauguration of the new Parliament building
N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said his party will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 in New Delhi.
According to a party statement, Naidu has instructed Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to represent the party during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
On receiving an invitation from the Lok Sabha Secretary General, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu asked Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to represent the party at the grand inauguration of the Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, it said.
Related Articles
Currently, the TDP has one Rajya Sabha MP and three Lok Sabha MPs.
On Wednesday evening, ruling YSRC president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his party will participate in the inauguration.
Earlier, 19 opposition political parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the ceremony on May 28, demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not PM Modi do the inauguration.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
New Parliament building and the many controversies surrounding the structure
The inauguration of the new Parliament building has snowballed into a political slugfest between the government and the opposition. But this is now the first row over it. From construction during the COVID-19 pandemic to the national emblem sitting atop, the Sansad has triggered many debates
'Blatant disregard for democratic ethos': NDA slams Opposition parties for boycotting new Parliament's inauguration
As many as 19 Opposition parties including Congress and AAP claim that unveiling of the new building by PM Modi is an insult to president Droupadi Murmu
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy's YSRCP to attend new Parliament building's inauguration
Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday also said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28 May, even as 19 Opposition parties including the Congress have decided to boycott the upcoming event