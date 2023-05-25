Opposition Divided: TDP to attend new Parliament building inauguration on May 28

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said his party will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 in New Delhi.

According to a party statement, Naidu has instructed Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to represent the party during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

On receiving an invitation from the Lok Sabha Secretary General, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu asked Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to represent the party at the grand inauguration of the Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, it said.

Currently, the TDP has one Rajya Sabha MP and three Lok Sabha MPs.

On Wednesday evening, ruling YSRC president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his party will participate in the inauguration.

Earlier, 19 opposition political parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the ceremony on May 28, demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not PM Modi do the inauguration.

(With inputs from PTI)

