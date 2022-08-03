Oppn didn't participate in Tiranga bike rally, says Anurag Thakur; Cong retorts with 'will have our own celebrations'

The Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs was flagged off by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal from Red Fort. It will culminate at Vijay Chowk

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said MPs of the Opposition parties were invited to take part in a bike rally in Delhi to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav but they chose not to participate.

"I wanted Union Minister, MPs, leaders of different political parties to take part in the bike rally here. I even wanted the leaders of the Opposition parties to take part in the bike rally, but they did not. I, therefore, request them to organise 'Tiranga yatra' in their constituencies."

The minister further said that the rally will help spread message to the youth that "we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India."

Reacting on Thakur's statement, Congress MP in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan said: "Opposition parties will have their own yatra and celebration and will not accept BJP's political agenda."

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians took part in a bike rally in Delhi. Tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event sought to heighten the sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message. The Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs was flagged off by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal from Red Fort. It will culminate at Vijay Chowk.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 'Tiranga Utsav' appealed to the citizens to participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with great enthusiasm to tell the world that India has "risen from slumber" and swiftly moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while being on course to become a "great" power.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally came a day after the Ministry of Culture hosted a mega 'Tiranga Utsav' event on Tuesday to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.