Operation Kaveri: Fresh batch of 365 Indians evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan lands in New Delhi
The total number of Indians who were brought back home from Sudan now stands at 1,725. India has been taking the evacuees to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home
India on Saturday brought back home the latest batch of 365 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from conflict-hit Sudan.
“More Indians come back home under #OperationKaveri. 365 passengers have just landed in New Delhi,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
The return of the fresh batch of Indians came a day after 754 people arrived in India in two batches under the evacuation mission Operation Kaveri.
More Indians come back home under #OperationKaveri.
365 passengers have just landed in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H2UQ2G2aMA
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 29, 2023
The total number of Indians who were brought back home from Sudan now stands at 1,725, according to official data.
The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on Wednesday.
The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the IAF on Thursday.
Evacuation being carried out via Saudi
Under Operation Kaveri, India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships.
From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flights or IAF aircraft.
India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the MEA’s headquarters in Delhi.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and paramilitary group RSF, which has reportedly left around 400 people dead.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of the mission to evacuate ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan.
With inputs from PTI
