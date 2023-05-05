Operation Kaveri Ends: 17 IAF flights, five sorties of Navy ships rescue 3,862 Indians from Sudan
India launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, which has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group RSF
India on Friday wrapped up ‘Operation Kaveri’, launched to rescue its nationals stranded in crisis-hit Sudan, with the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force making its final flight to bring 47 passengers home, PTI reported
India launched Operation Kaveri on 24 April to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, which has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and paramilitary group RSF.
With the arrival of the Indian Air Force C130 flight on Friday, 3,862 people have been moved out of Sudan through Operation Kaveri, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
Related Articles
The Indian Air Force operated 17 flights and the Indian Navy ships carried out five sorties to move Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, he said.
An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers has landed in India.
With this arrival, 3862 persons have been moved out of Sudan through #OperationKaveri.
Prime Minister @narendramodi ’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our… pic.twitter.com/Ham0Ci3zdh
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2023
Jaishankar said 86 Indians were evacuated through countries bordering Sudan.
“The flight from Wadi Sayyidna which was executed at great risk also deserves recognition,” he said, adding that air force and commercial flights were pressed into service to bring people home from Jeddah.
Jaishankar also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting Indians rescued from Sudan and facilitating the evacuation process. He also appreciated the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, the UAE, the UK, the US and the United Nations.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Indians abroad was our inspiration,” he said.
Jaishankar also lauded Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was present in Saudi Arabia to oversee the rescue efforts.
Muraleedharan’s presence on the ground was a source of strength and reassurance, he said.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also announced closure of the transit facility created at the International Indian School in Jeddah for evacuees from Sudan.
The facility provided comfort to more than 3,500 evacuees and served as a nerve centre for planning their onward movement to India, the embassy said on Twitter.
“Applaud the spirit, perseverance and courage of all those involved in Operation Kaveri. Our embassy in Khartoum (Sudan) showed exceptional dedication in this difficult time. Efforts by Team India stationed in Saudi Arabia and MEA Rapid Response Cell coordinating in India were commendable,” Jaishankar said.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
After IndiGo, SpiceJet becomes part of 'Operation Kaveri', brings 184 Indians back home
SpiceJet carried out its first evacuation flight from Jeddah to Kochi on April 30, evacuating 184 stranded Indians, who were stuck in Sudan
IndiGo becomes part of Operation Kaveri as 231 Indians prepare to leave Sudan
The Indian aircraft carrier had earlier expressed its willingness to be a part of the operation. IndiGo said it remains committed to supporting the Central government's mission to evacuate Indian citizens from Sudan
K’taka polls: Congress miffed as Sudan rescue mission named ‘Kaveri’, BJP says ‘third class politics’
Accusing BJP of 'playing cheap politics', Karnataka Congress' Sanket Yenagi said he had no objection with naming the operation Kaveri but had issue with the timing