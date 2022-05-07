'Opening path for anti-Muslim violence': Asaduddin Owaisi says survey of Gyanvapi mosque violates law
AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the Varanasi court's order directing a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Saturday. In a tweet, Owaisi said that it "is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of the 1980s-1990s".
Condemning the Varanasi court's order, Asaduddin Owaisi said in a tweet, "This order to survey Kashi's Gyanvapi Masjid* is an open violation of 1991 Places of Worship Act, which prohibits conversion of religious places."
"[The] SC [Supreme Court] in Ayodhya judgement had said the Act protects 'secular features of Indian polity which is 1 of basic features of Constitution'," Asaduddin Owaisi said.
Unfortunate that the Court* is blatantly defying the SC. By this order, the Court is opening the path for the bloodshed of Rath Yatra and anti-Muslim violence of 1980s-1990s. 2/2
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 7, 2022
Asaduddin Owaisi's statement comes a day after a court commissioner reached Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque earlier today to survey and videograph the premises in accordance with a court order. As per PTI, an official clarified that the videography-survey team didn't go inside the Gyanvapi Masjid on Friday.
Amid the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's call to oppose a court's decision to get the religious place and the Shringar Gauri premise videographed and surveyed, a team led by a court commissioner reached Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque earlier on Saturday to survey and videograph the premises in accordance to a court order.
