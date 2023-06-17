On Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked passengers to stop making Instagram Reels after the increase of viral videos inside the metro. The DMRC reminded the commuters through a tweet from their official handle, that any activity which causes inconvenience to the commuters is strictly prohibited inside the metro. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took the help of a popular nursery rhyme to send the message across.

The tweet was shared along with a poster that stated, “Johnny Johnny! Yes, Papa? Making Reels in Metro? “No, Papa!” With this Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (informed users that any behaviour that causes inconvenience to fellow riders is strictly forbidden. The footnote on the poster stated, “Any such activity that may inconvenience passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.”

Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/6hT6jxC007 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 16, 2023

Social media users appreciated the witty style of the Delhi Metro and called for strict action against the offenders. “Absolutely right decision, please implement it strongly and strictly,” commented a user

Absolutely right decision, please implement it strongly and strictly — Pankaj K. Majumder (@pmajumder) June 17, 2023

“Strict action and fine should be taken,” a comment read.

Strict action and fine should be taken. — Dr Leena kakoty (@KakotyDr) June 16, 2023

DMRC’s new measures

The message was sent out after several viral videos which were shot inside the Delhi Metro came to light. After this, the DMRC now intends to increase security measures inside trains as well as in stations. Due to incidents like blocking the metro doors from closing and recording dance Reels to popular Bollywood songs, the Delhi Metro has tweeted cautionary digital posters and encouraged passengers to avoid such activities. Every day, it operates a flying squad to ensure the security and safety of passengers.

Apart from increasing security within the metro, DMRC is also taking strict actions against any inappropriate behaviour by commuters. Recently, in a viral video, a college student who caused a disturbance inside the metro’s premises was fined Rs 200 under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. In a video, it can be seen that he, along with other boys blocked the train doors from closing by putting their feet in between.

