Open closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain presence of Hindu idols: Plea in HC

Citing an RTI filed to the ASI regarding the reason for the doors being locked in Taj Mahal, the plea stated in the reply the ASI had said they were locked due to security reasons

Lucknow: A plea was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It has been said in the petition that the idols of the Hindu deities are locked up behind closed doors.

The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple.

"Some Hindu Groups and reputable sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv Temple supported by many historians and facts however many Historian believes it as Taj Mahal build up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya @ Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling ie the outstanding Siva Temples," the plea stated.

"It is respectfully submitted that there are certain rooms situated in upper and lower portions (approx.22 rooms) of four storied building which is permanently locked and many Historian like P N Oak and crores of Hindu worshiper strongly believes that in those locked rooms temple of Lord Shiva is present," it further stated.

Citing an RTI filed to the ASI regarding the reason behind the doors closed in Taj Mahal, the plea stated "in the reply by the department of Archaeological Survey of India, Agra, it was said that due to security reasons those doors are locked."

