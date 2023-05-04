With the advancement in digitisation, incidents of online fraud have been at its peak. These also include online job scams involving money in lakhs and even crores, keeping the cyber crime police on the edge. In a similar incident that was reported recently, a man from Mumbai was duped more than Rs 1.33 crore. The 47-year-old was working part-time with the fraudulent marketing firm.

The victim, who was promised a high income, was reportedly asked to watch and like YouTube videos. He was also made to transfer huge amounts in as many as 25 bank accounts between January and March this year.

According to a report by The Times of India, the complainant had received a WhatsApp message inquiring whether he was interested in doing a part-time job that could fetch him Rs 5,000-7,000 per day. The cyber fraudster even asked the victim to pay an amount of Rs 5,000 as registration fees.

“During the chat, the message sender explained that he would send YouTube videos, and his job would be to watch, like and take its screenshot and send it on the same WhatsApp number,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

The officer further said that the man was then forwarded a link of a YouTube video following which he followed instructions given by the accused. After this, the man received Rs 10,000 in his account, the cop added.

The victim was also asked to join a Telegram group to get different tasks at the end of which he would receive a hefty amount. Later, when the complainant asked for the return of his invested amounts as well as profits, he was told that the job assigned to him wasn’t done properly. It was then he lodged an FIR.

Following a police investigation, an officer informed that all the 25 bank accounts the victim sent money to were found to be opened in the name of fake companies.

Recently, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath also shared a similar case, narrating how one of his acquaintances lost around Rs 5 lakh after falling prey to a part-time job fraud through WhatsApp. In a series of tweets, he explained the entire incident and asserted the need to create more awareness about such scams.

