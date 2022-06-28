ONGC helicopter with nine people onboard makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea

The ONGC helicopter with seven passengers and two pilots made an emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High. Six people were rescued till the last report came in

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited on Tuesday said that its helicopter carrying nine people onboard, including two pilots, made an emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High.

In a tweet, ONGC said: "Helicopter carrying 7 passengers and 2 pilots makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing."

Till the last reports came in, six people have been recused from the helicopter.

The nine persons include 2 crew members; i.e. 7 pax and 2 crew. Now, 5 have been rescued https://t.co/CdaL46lDJZ — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said, "Coast Guard Aircraft dropped life rafts for survivors. International safety net activated by MRCC."

"Coast Guard coordinating with Indian Navy and ONGC for mobilisation of rescue effort. OSV Malviya 16 diverted by MRCC Mumbai to join rescue operations picks up five survivors," ICG added.

Updates to the story will be added soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.