ONGC helicopter with nine people onboard makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea
The ONGC helicopter with seven passengers and two pilots made an emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High. Six people were rescued till the last report came in
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited on Tuesday said that its helicopter carrying nine people onboard, including two pilots, made an emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High.
In a tweet, ONGC said: "Helicopter carrying 7 passengers and 2 pilots makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing."
Till the last reports came in, six people have been recused from the helicopter.
The nine persons include 2 crew members; i.e. 7 pax and 2 crew. Now, 5 have been rescued https://t.co/CdaL46lDJZ
— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said, "Coast Guard Aircraft dropped life rafts for survivors. International safety net activated by MRCC."
"Coast Guard coordinating with Indian Navy and ONGC for mobilisation of rescue effort. OSV Malviya 16 diverted by MRCC Mumbai to join rescue operations picks up five survivors," ICG added.
Updates to the story will be added soon.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
From Mahindras to Tatas, how corporate India supports Agnipath scheme
Amid violent protests across the country against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme, eminent business personalities have backed the model, saying it will provide for a disciplined and trained workforce for the industry
How's the josh? Why Centre's new Agnipath recruitment programme for soldiers is considered revolutionary
The Agnipath scheme, which is being hailed as 'historic', will see 46,000 youths being recruited into the Army, Navy and Air Force this year for a period of four years. With this scheme, the government hopes to infuse energy into the services as well as cut down salary and pension bills
Agnipath scheme: A path-breaking, futuristic initiative that should be welcomed
This somewhat revolutionary change in military affairs has been under deliberation and fine tuning for implementation for nearly two years. The government and the armed forces are on the same page