Once a student leader, Muslim man held for using Hindu name to trap college girl, blackmail her
Shahid created a fake social media account by the name ‘Manish Sen’ and befriended the victim who studies in college
Bhilwara: The Rajasthan Police have reportedly arrested a man named Shahid, who trapped a Hindu girl by pretending to be 'Manish Sen' and later blackmailed her after taking her obscene photographs.
Shahid, alias Mohammed Shahid Gori, works as a manager in a mobile network company, reports stated.
According to Navbharat Times, Shahid created a fake social media account by the name ‘Manish’ and befriended the victim who studies in college.
Kotwali police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar Varma said that the victim has alleged that the accused was blackmailing her saying that he has clicked her obscene photos. The victim said that he forcefully took her to his room and there she came to know that he is Shahid Khan and not Manish, the official added.
"The girl told all this to her parents and then registered an FIR at the police station. The Kotwali police arrested Shahid Khan," Varma said.
A report in Dainik Bhaskar stated that Shahid was arrested by police on 18 July and during his college days in Pali, he had contested the student elections and was joint secretary during 2014-15. He has reportedly been an active member of NSUI.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Father arrested for raping 15-year-old daughter in Rajasthan
The man had allegedly been raping his 15-year-old daughter for the past four months, police said
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be second vice president from Rajasthan, if elected
Dhankhar, whose name was announced as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice-presidential candidate on Saturday, belongs to the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan
State govts being overthrown, don't know how my govt survived: Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot deprecated attacks on Supreme Court justices over their observations against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, saying an "issue" was created when the two judges expressed their views