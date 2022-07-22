Once a student leader, Muslim man held for using Hindu name to trap college girl, blackmail her

Shahid created a fake social media account by the name ‘Manish Sen’ and befriended the victim who studies in college

Bhilwara: The Rajasthan Police have reportedly arrested a man named Shahid, who trapped a Hindu girl by pretending to be 'Manish Sen' and later blackmailed her after taking her obscene photographs.

Shahid, alias Mohammed Shahid Gori, works as a manager in a mobile network company, reports stated.

According to Navbharat Times, Shahid created a fake social media account by the name ‘Manish’ and befriended the victim who studies in college.

Kotwali police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar Varma said that the victim has alleged that the accused was blackmailing her saying that he has clicked her obscene photos. The victim said that he forcefully took her to his room and there she came to know that he is Shahid Khan and not Manish, the official added.

"The girl told all this to her parents and then registered an FIR at the police station. The Kotwali police arrested Shahid Khan," Varma said.

A report in Dainik Bhaskar stated that Shahid was arrested by police on 18 July and during his college days in Pali, he had contested the student elections and was joint secretary during 2014-15. He has reportedly been an active member of NSUI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.