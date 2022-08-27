Onam: All you need to know about the 10 days of the harvest celebration

Onam symbolizes demon king Mahabali’s homecoming. It is among the biggest festivals in Kerala and is celebrated throughout the state

Observed in the southernmost Indian state of Kerala, Onam is a major harvest festival. Onam symbolizes demon king Mahabali’s homecoming. It is among the biggest festivals in Kerala and is celebrated throughout the state. The festival is observed for 10 days and the Keralites celebrate it very enthusiastically. This year, Onam will begin on 30 August and end on 8 September. Onam is marked on the day of Thiruvonam Nakshatram in the month of Chingam, according to the Malayalam calendar.

According to mythology, King Mahabali conquered the gods and started to rule over the three worlds. Despite being a demon king, Mahabali was a benevolent ruler and his subjects lived a peaceful and prosperous life. This made the gods insecure, so they pleaded with Lord Vishnu to step in to help them.

Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana and tricked Mahabali into submitting all the land he had on Earth. However, pleased by King Mahabali’s devotion despite losing all his land, Lord Vishnu granted the king a boon. Lord Vishnu allowed Mahabali to return to the kingdom and his people once a year. Kerala celebrates Onam to mark king Mahabali’s return every year.

Significance of each day of harvest:

Atham: The Onam celebration starts with Atham. People decorate their homes with yellow flower arrangements known as Pokkalam. Chithira: Chithira is the second day of the festival. People clean their entire houses on this day. They also add another layer of flowers to the Pokkalam. Chodhi: Onam’s third day is celebrated by meeting family members and exchanging gifts. New clothes, called Onakodi, and jewellery are the most common gifts. Vishakam: The fourth day marks the preparation of Onam Sadhya, the Onam feast, and it is considered to be the most auspicious day of this festival. Anizham: On the 5th day, the Vallamkali boat race (snake boat race) is conducted from the town of Aranmula on the Pamba river banks in Pathanamthitta. Thriketta: Families return to their ancestral homes to exchange more gifts and to offer prayers. Moolam: Temples start offering special sadhyas (feasts) for the people from this day. Other celebrations of dance and music, like the Puli Kali or Kaduva Kali begin. Pooradam: The 8th day holds importance in festivities as the idols of Vamana and King Mahabali are made out of clay and placed in the centre of Pokkalam. Uthradom: The festivities begin on a huge scale on the day of Uthradom. People begin preparation for traditional meals with fruits and vegetables. Thiruvonam: The 10th day of the festival is the most crucial one of the Onam festivities. It is believed that the spirit of legendary King Mahabali visits Kerala on Thiruvonam. The festivities start in the early morning. On this day, the grand feast of Onam called Onam Sadhya is also prepared and served.

