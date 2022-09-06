In India, festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm, and one such example of enthusiasm has been caught on tape.

In India, festivals are celebrated with great zeal, and one such example of enthusiasm has been caught on tape. As the auspicious harvest festival of Onam is being celebrated in Kerala, a man was spotted amplifying its spirit by dressing as King Mahabali and doing his job at the counter of SBI bank. The incident was recorded, and its video was shared on social media. It is believed that the demon King Mahabali returns to Kerala during Onam every year.

Nixon Joseph, former president of SBI Foundation, posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption @opmishra64 #Kerala.”.

Watch the clip here:

A staff of @TheOfficialSBI Tellicherry dispensing services at the counter dressed as the legendary King Mahabali whose yearly visits fall on the #Onam day. Kudos to his spirit and gumption 👏👏 @opmishra64 #Kerala pic.twitter.com/jELIGsKowl — Nixon Joseph (@NixonJoseph1708) September 4, 2022



Some people said in the comment section that banks in Kerala should keep one day reserved for fancy dress. “We must appreciate that this is Kathakali Country. SBI must put one day in reserve for fancy dress especially Festivals to garner their employees’ creativity,” a user wrote.

We must appreciate that this is Kathakali Country. SBI must put one day in reserve for fancy dress especially Festivals to garner their employees’ creativity. — Anand Kumar Pandya (@AnandKu72538283) September 6, 2022



The spirit of the SBI employee was highly appreciated in comments. A person commented, “That’s really awesome. That’s our Bharat (India).”

That’s really awesome. That’s our Bharat ❤🇮🇳 — Coolsanj (@Coolsanj1) September 6, 2022



The festival of Onam began on 30 August, and it will end on 8 September. King Mahabali once used to rule the state of Kerala, according to mythology. It is believed that he started ruling on the three worlds after defeating the Gods. As per the mythology, he was a wise and generous leader. So, Gods started to get insecure about his popularity. They went to Lord Vishnu, and asked him to step in and help them out. Hence, Lord Vishnu incarnated as the Brahmin dwarf Vamana, and visited King Mahabali. The King asked Vamana about his wish, to which Vamana replied, “Three pieces of land.” After this, Vamana grew in size, and covered the sky and the netherworld with his first and second steps.

As the Vamana was about to take his third step, King Mahabali offered his own head to him. Lord Vishnu was pleased by his sacrifice. So, he granted him the right to visit his kingdom and his people every year during Onam.

