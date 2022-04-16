On occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi unveils 108-feet lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.

The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi, the PMO said in a statement. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue at Rameswaram in the south has been started, the PMO said.

He also greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, courage and restraint. "May everyone's life be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge with Lord Hanuman's blessings," he tweeted.

शक्ति, साहस और संयम के प्रतीक भगवान हनुमान की जयंती पर सभी देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। पवनपुत्र की कृपा से हर किसी का जीवन बल, बुद्धि और विद्या से सदा परिपूर्ण रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

Several other leaders including home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath have extended their greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

