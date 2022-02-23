On Manipur’s campaign trail, a royal-era ritual: Why candidates are hoisting flags before polls

Assembly elections are scheduled in Manipur on 28 February and 5 March, ahead of which candidates are holding a special flag-hoisting ceremony in their respective constituencies.

Let's examine this tradition that is unique to Manipur and is practiced by people across races, political parties, religions and communities:

Once associated with the royalty, the flag-hoisting ceremony, or firal chingkhatpa, has become an essential part of the campaign. Before hitting the campaign trail, a candidate holds the ceremony in the courtyard of his home on an auspicious date. The ceremony involves the candidate hoisting the party flag, a prayer by a priest and blessings by community elders.

The scale of the ceremony may vary from candidate to candidate.

People from all over the place come bearing rice, sweets, fruits, vegetables, flowers and gifts in general and place them under the flagpole. The presentation of gifts is called athenpot thinba, a tradition that began centuries ago.

The event required agrarian people of Imphal Valley and nearby hill areas to give their share of harvest to the kings as a token of respect. While earlier it was a show of respect for the king, now it is more about wishing the candidate luck in the elections.

The turnout at a candidate’s firal chingkhatpa also reflects their popularity among the constituents. The event also gives candidates an opportunity to interact with the people, or even deliver a speech.

It is not rare to see senior political leaders or star campaigners at flag hoisting ceremonies. Last week, defence minister Rajnath Singh attended the flag-hoisting ceremony of BJP’s Singjamei candidate Khemchand Singh.

The flag hoisting ceremony organised by Khetrigao’s sitting MLA Nahakpam Indrajit Singh was attended by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday.

The ceremony may differ slightly from one community to another as Meiteis, who follow Vaishnavism and Sanamahism, at times include puja in the ceremony. A flag hoisting ceremony organised by a Christian candidate is usually presided over by a pastor and it may be followed by singing of hymns.



