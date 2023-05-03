On International Leopard Day, check out some viral posts about these big cats

The International Leopard Day is celebrated on 3 May every year to make people aware about the big cats. These majestic creatures are mostly found in the Indian subcontinent, Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Southern Russia.

They can be seen in different sizes depending on their habitat. These creatures are also great climbers.

Population of these big cats has been decreasing in recent years due to external factors, and keeping that in view, the International Leopard Day is celebrated each year.

To spread more awareness about this day and these big cats, IAS officer Supriya Sahu, IFS officers Parveen Kaswan and Susanta Nanda shared some interesting posts.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted, “The black panther straight from Jungle book. This we captured two years back in camera trap. Black panthers are just melanistic common leopards. They are found in many states in #India. In America melanistic Jaguars are called as black panther. Today is international #LeopardDay.”

The black panther straight from Jungle book. This we captured two years back in camera trap. Black panthers are just melanistic common leopards. They are found in many states in #India. In America melanistic Jaguars are called as black panther. Today is international #LeopardDay. pic.twitter.com/Q2vdX3FG7a — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 3, 2023

Susanta Nanda in his post wrote, “Follow the mother…The most prosecuted big cat & certainly gorgeous & urbanised.Did you know that the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has the highest documented density of leopards in the world, at about 26/100km2? #World leopard day”

Follow the mother…

The most prosecuted big cat & certainly gorgeous & urbanised. Did you know that the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has the highest documented density of leopards in the world, at about 26/100km2?#World leopard day pic.twitter.com/E3BNedFFuu — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 3, 2023

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared an incredible video of a face off in 2021 between Scarface and Saya, the iconic leopards of Kabini.

What better day than today to share this incredible video of a face off in 2021 between Scarface and Saya, the iconic leopards of Kabini. Happy world Leopard Day #worldleopardday #InternationalLeopardDay

video courtesy-Vijay Prabhu pic.twitter.com/gCxNWAaFDo — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 3, 2023

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.