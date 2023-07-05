On camera: Passenger slips while boarding moving train, here's what happened next
Fortunately, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials and co-passengers saved the man from a potentially life-threatening situation
In a nerve-chilling incident, a man while attempting to board a moving train slipped into the gap and narrowly escaped death. The incident came to light after it was caught on camera and shared by the Central Railway on Twitter. The terrifying event at the railway station under the Nagpur division warned citizens, informing them about the brutal repercussions. Fortunately, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials and co-passengers saved the man from a potentially life-threatening situation.
As per the Twitter post, Sunil Kumar tumbled while boarding Yeswanthpur to Nizamuddin train number 12649. Detailing the entire event, the central railway authority’s official account described that he failed to grasp the door handle, losing balance during his rush into the coach. This led him to fall off in the space between.
It was Constable Ravindra Kumar who immediately ran to save the passenger and helped him escape death. The rescue operation has been termed ‘operation survival’ by RPF Nagpur.
Yeswanthpur is located on the Bangalore–Pune and Bangalore–Hyderabad main lines. As per CCTV footage, the incident took place a day ago. It has gone viral with the post amassing over 7,000 views.
Several concerned users commented on the post. Check out some of the responses below:
A user wrote: “Is he OK now?”
is he ok now
To which, the rail authority replied: “Passenger’s condition is fine.” In addition, he has been sent to New Era hospital, where he will receive primary treatment.
Passenger condition is fine. He is sent to New Era hospital , Nagpur station for primary treatment.
In a similar incident, earlier this year, a woman was caught on camera at Ratlam station rescuing a passenger while boarding the Indore-Jodhpur Express. The woman’s efforts were appreciated on social media.
The clip footage showed a man throwing his luggage into the coach first and then trying to jump onto the train himself. Unfortunately, he slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. The woman who rescued the fallen man was a constable on duty at the railway station platform.
MP: Female constable saved passenger's life at Ratlam railway station, Viral Video
#CCTV | #MadhyaPradesh #viral #viralvideo #india #realhero pic.twitter.com/G1MfiF5675
The viral video amassed over 61,000 views.
