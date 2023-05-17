Despite the police making multiple efforts to control incidents of theft, chain snatching, and pickpocketing in public places, such crimes continue to remain on the rise across the country. While police often fail to acquire the necessary evidence to nab the offenders, a video of a chain-snatching incident has recently come to the fore, showing how the entire thing unfolded on the road in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. According to the video, a man in a moving car tried to snatch a woman’s chain, further dragging her almost under the wheels. Luckily, the woman held on to the chain and narrowly escaped being run over.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been shared by news agency ANI showing the woman walking alone on the road when the car approached from behind. The incident took place on Monday morning.

As the video plays, the woman identified as the 33-year-old Kaushalya can be seen walking alone on the street when a white car came from behind. As soon as it came beside her, a man seated in the front seat of the car came out and grabbed her chain. The startled woman though held onto it strongly and resisted the attack to the extent that she was dragged along with the car for a few feet. When she came almost to the edge of falling under the car’s wheels, the man gave up and sped away from the spot.



#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu | In a chain snatching incident, caught on CCTV camera, a 33-year-old woman Kaushalya was seen falling down and briefly being dragged by the accused in a car. The woman managed to save the chain from being snatched. Based on the complaint and CCTV… pic.twitter.com/5PcagaUhvI — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

As soon as the incident came to light, the Coimbatore City Police launched a probe into the matter and has arrested two people – Abhishek and Sakthivel – in connection with the theft attempt. Speaking to the media, Coimbatore Police Deputy Commissioner noted how CCTV cameras were of great help in catching the culprits, adding that the car was traced on the basis of a sticker affixed to it.

