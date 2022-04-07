On ‘azaan’ row Shiv Sena says decibel levels for loudspeakers already in place

There has been an ongoing row raging on the use of loudspeakers for 'azaan'. It started in Maharashtra and has now rocked Karnataka as well

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government has already issued a notice where it has clearly specified the decibel level of 'azaan' (Islamic call to prayers) that can be played through loudspeaker.

"Maharashtra Home Minister has already issued a guideline where it has stated how much decibel level should be there while observing 'azaan',” Sanjay Raut said.

There has been an ongoing row raging on the use of loudspeakers for 'azaan'. It started in Maharashtra and has now rocked Karnataka as well.

The issue was triggered by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray who demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played outside places of worship for Muslims.

"Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," Raj Thackeray had said.

Thackeray had also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the mosques in the Muslim areas in Mumbai and said the people living there are "Pakistani supporters".

"I appeal to PM Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties. Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties. Mumbai Police knows what's happening there...Our MLAs using them for vote-bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," the MNS leader said.

Meanwhile, members of the Bajrang Dal and Sriram Sena also warned of playing ‘bhajans’ (Hindu religious songs) as a protest against 'azaan' from loudspeakers at mosques.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, said the state government will discuss the order of the court and will talk to the Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil about it.

"Regarding loudspeakers, we had said that we will discuss the order of the court. I had said in this matter before that we will talk to the Home Minister about it," he said.

On Monday, 4 April 2022, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stopped his speech midway for 'azaan' during an event in Shirur, Pune. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's show of respect for the prayer call came amid the ongoing row over loudspeakers being played outside loudspeakers.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.