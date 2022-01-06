live

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs; 56.5% higher than yesterday

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: As per the health ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

FP Staff January 06, 2022 10:18:06 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs; 56.5% higher than yesterday

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

10:23 (ist)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated. The toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 percent of the total infections, the ministry said.

-PTI 
10:18 (ist)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

Mumbai log highest-ever single-day spike of 15,166 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai saw an all-time COVID-19 high on Wednesday when the financial capital recorded a whopping 15,166 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours — the highest since the outbreak of pandemic in 2020 — with three related deaths.

Mumbai had seen 11,163 cases in a day on 4 April 2021, at the peak of the second wave.

Mumbaikars are now panicking about the sharp rise in coronavirus infections, with many wondering what will happen next.

Read our report to know what experts believe will happen and how the city is prepping for the worst.

Read report here

10:10 (ist)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

India records first death due to Omicron variant

India on Wednesday recorded the first death linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after the samples of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant, sources in the Union health ministry said.

The 73-year-old man, who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing and who had tested negative for the infection twice, died in a Udaipur hospital on 31 December, they added.

He died due to post-Covid pneumonia coupled with comorbidities - diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism - Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi had said.

Read full report

10:07 (ist)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

Ensure COVID-19 duty of resident docs don't exceed 8 hours: IMA urges Centre, states

The Indian Medical Association on Wednesday requested the Centre and states to ensure that Covid duty of resident doctors do not exceed eight hours a day and after a week there should be a quarantine 10 to 14 day quarantine period in accommodation prescribed by the hospital.

In the event of a Covid duty doctor falling ill, they should be hospitalised at the earliest.

In a statement, the doctors' body said in case of untimely death, the status of Covid martyr and compensation as well as case-wise assistance should be arranged.

There should also be a provision for taking care of the mental health of doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.

Read full report 

10:00 (ist)

Omicron Guidelines for Odisha

Odisha govt issues new guidelines till 1 Feb

The Odisha government issues new guidelines to be effective from 5 am of Jan 7 till 5 am of 1 February. Schools, colleges up to 12th class shall be closed. Online classes to continue for classes 10, 12. Shops to operate from 5 am-9 pm every day. Markets/cinema halls to close at 9 pm
09:57 (ist)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates:

India logs 90,928 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs

India has logged 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 percent the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The active caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,85,401. As per the health ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Jan 06, 2022 - 10:23 (IST)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated. The toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 percent of the total infections, the ministry said.

-PTI 

Jan 06, 2022 - 10:18 (IST)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

Mumbai log highest-ever single-day spike of 15,166 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai saw an all-time COVID-19 high on Wednesday when the financial capital recorded a whopping 15,166 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours — the highest since the outbreak of pandemic in 2020 — with three related deaths.

Mumbai had seen 11,163 cases in a day on 4 April 2021, at the peak of the second wave.

Mumbaikars are now panicking about the sharp rise in coronavirus infections, with many wondering what will happen next.

Read our report to know what experts believe will happen and how the city is prepping for the worst.

Read report here

Jan 06, 2022 - 10:10 (IST)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

India records first death due to Omicron variant

India on Wednesday recorded the first death linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after the samples of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who died last week, showed the presence of the variant, sources in the Union health ministry said.

The 73-year-old man, who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing and who had tested negative for the infection twice, died in a Udaipur hospital on 31 December, they added.

He died due to post-Covid pneumonia coupled with comorbidities - diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism - Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi had said.

Read full report

Jan 06, 2022 - 10:07 (IST)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates

Ensure COVID-19 duty of resident docs don't exceed 8 hours: IMA urges Centre, states

The Indian Medical Association on Wednesday requested the Centre and states to ensure that Covid duty of resident doctors do not exceed eight hours a day and after a week there should be a quarantine 10 to 14 day quarantine period in accommodation prescribed by the hospital.

In the event of a Covid duty doctor falling ill, they should be hospitalised at the earliest.

In a statement, the doctors' body said in case of untimely death, the status of Covid martyr and compensation as well as case-wise assistance should be arranged.

There should also be a provision for taking care of the mental health of doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.

Read full report 

Jan 06, 2022 - 10:00 (IST)

Omicron Guidelines for Odisha

Odisha govt issues new guidelines till 1 Feb

The Odisha government issues new guidelines to be effective from 5 am of Jan 7 till 5 am of 1 February. Schools, colleges up to 12th class shall be closed. Online classes to continue for classes 10, 12. Shops to operate from 5 am-9 pm every day. Markets/cinema halls to close at 9 pm

Jan 06, 2022 - 09:57 (IST)

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates:

India logs 90,928 new COVID cases in last 24 hrs

India has logged 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 percent the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The active caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,85,401. As per the health ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

Omicron Variant LATEST Updates: India has logged 90,928 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 percent the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,85,401. As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

As many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,21,803, the total COVID deaths were reported to be 4,82,551. Further, the Ministry informed that over 147.72 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the nation so far.

Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166. Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 percent, according to health department data.

 

Updated Date: January 06, 2022 10:23:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Omicron tally in India rises to 1,700; total COVID-19 cases sees sharp spike with 33,750 fresh infections
India

Omicron tally in India rises to 1,700; total COVID-19 cases sees sharp spike with 33,750 fresh infections

The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 percent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 percent

What is Delmicron? How is it different from Omicron? All your questions answered
Health

What is Delmicron? How is it different from Omicron? All your questions answered

Delmicron is the double variant of coronavirus that is spreading increasingly in the West. This name has been derived by combining the Delta variant and the Omicron variant

Omicron tally in country rises to 1,431; Maharashtra logs maximum cases with 454 cases
India

Omicron tally in country rises to 1,431; Maharashtra logs maximum cases with 454 cases

India saw 22,775 new infections being reported in a day, while the toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.