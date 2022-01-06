The Grammy Awards were postponed weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony, signalling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.

The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organisers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.

The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for 31 January at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena with a live audience and performances, but no new date is on the books. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on 31 January simply contains too many risks,” the academy said in a statement.

Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The show was moved from late January to mid-March and held with a spare audience made up of mostly nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next door to its usual home, the arena then known as Staples Center.

It was a big night for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but the live performances that set the Grammys apart from other awards shows were set separately with no significant crowds, many of them pre-taped.

“We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the academy statement said.

Finding that date could be complicated, with two professional basketball teams and a hockey team occupying the arena. The Recording Academy made no mention of a possible venue change in its statement.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

The Grammys’ move could be the beginning of another round of award-show rescheduling after another winter coronavirus surge, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards planned for February and the Academy Awards for March.

The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on 20 January and shifted to an online format.

The festival had been planned as a hybrid, with screenings both in Park City and online. Last year’s Sundance was also held virtually because of the pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” the festival said in a statement. “As a nonprofit, our Sundance spirit is in making something work against the odds. But with case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk. The undue stress to Summit County’s health services and our more than 1,500 staff and volunteers would be irresponsible in this climate.”

The cancellation of an in-person Sundance is a huge blow to an independent film industry that has struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Last year’s virtual Sundance, where films like Summer of Soul (or The Revolution Will Not Be Televised) and CODA made a splash, proved that a digital festival can still foster breakout hits. But filmmakers, executives, audiences and journalists had held out hope that Sundance — the premier American film festival and a launchpad for young filmmakers — could again kick off a new movie year with packed premieres in the Utah mountains.

The Sundance Institute, which puts on the festival, held out as long as it could in making the decision. In late December, when the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 was driving cases up nationwide, the festival announced that vaccination boosters would be required for attendees, audience capacity would be slimmed down and no food or drink would be allowed in theatres. That was on top of previous protocols that mandated vaccination proof, masking indoors and other requirements.

But with omicron sending case counts to record highs, organizers ultimately pulled the plug on bringing crowds back to Park City.

“We do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world for an 11-day festival while overwhelmed communities are already struggling to provide essential services,” said the festival.

Sundance, which runs 20 to 30 January, earlier announced a slate of 82 feature-length films selected from more than 3,700 submissions.

Kim Yutani, Sundance’s director of programming said at the time that “this year’s program reflects the unsettling and uncertain times we’ve been living in for the past year and a half.”

(With inputs from The Associated Press)