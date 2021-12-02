Omicron threat: Maharashtra categorises RSA, Botswana and Zimbabwe as 'high-risk’ countries in revised SOPs
The 'ultra-risk' nations are South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lasotho, Zimbabwe and Eswatini
After its stand-off with the Centre over its divergence on the issue of guidelines for international flyers amid the Omicron scare, the Maharashtra government has revised its standard operating procedure.
#Omicron | Govt of Maharashtra revises its guidelines for passengers arriving in the state
In the case of domestic air travel, Passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding pic.twitter.com/svHb56CHe8
— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021
The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has categorised South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe as 'high risk countries'. This is is a dynamic exercise based on the evolving situation of Omicron variant and hence will be updated as required, the government said in its guidelines.
The government had earlier made institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers arriving from all 'at risk' countries.
On Wednesday, the Centre had sent a letter to the Maharashtra government stating that their guidelines were in divergence with the COVID-19 SoPs and guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry for international passengers.
Explaining the change in rules, Aaditya Thackeray, a state minister, had told NDTV, “We were hit first, we were hit the hardest and we were always accountable and transparent... so we need to be a little cautious about our state… People's safety is top priority.”
Meanwhile, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that four passengers who came from South Africa to Mumbai have tested COVID-19 positive. She also said that the samples have been sent for genome sequencing.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the four patients have been shifted to Seven Hills hospital in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
With inputs from agencies
