Omicron Scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till 31 Dec; check new guidelines here

Mumbai police have tightened their security after Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city amidst the Omicron scare. The order was issued by the deputy commissioner of police (operations) on Monday. It will stay in effect from 16 December 16 to 31 December.

Mumbai police have also banned large gatherings taking place in the city as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new variant of coronavirus .

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases till now. It stands at 32. Next is Rajasthan with 17 cases followed by New Delhi (6), Kerala (5), Gujarat (4), Karnataka (3) and Telangana (2). One each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Here is the difference between curfew and 144:

Section 144 restricts people from public gathering. Whereas, a curfew, orders people to stay indoors for a specific period of time. Moreover, the timing of curfew can also be extended.

What is Section 144 in Indian Penal Code (IPC)?

Section 144 speaks of the Executive Magistrate of any state to issue an order to prohibit four or more people in an area. Section 144 is imposed in the state of the city only in urgent cases. Usually, Section 144 of CrPC prohibits public gatherings taking place in the city or state.

What are the provisions of section 144?

Under Section 144, it does not allow the gathering of five or more people. During this order, offices, godowns and factories and other commercial establishments need to remain closed. However, Telecom, internet, cable services and ATMs can remain open while municipal services as well as electricity, water supply can be kept open. Meanwhile, under curfew schools, colleges, markets and offices are directed to remain shut.

What is the punishment for breaking section 144?

If anyone violates the prohibitory order, then he or she will have to pay a fine or a jail term for a month. People involved in unlawful assembly can be booked for engaging in rioting, as per Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973.

Things not to do during Section 144?

During this time, people are requested to stay indoors and abstain from roaming outside. When Section 144 is imposed, people are requested not to attend any gathering or be a part of it. Parents are requested to counsel their children during this time as they stay indoors.

