Omar Abdullah's sister moves SC challenging his detention under PSA, says purpose of arrest to 'muzzle' Opposition

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's sister, Sara Abdullah Pilot, moved the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The petition contended that no new material to justify Omar's detention has been presented since 5 August. It also said that the detention was based solely on "political reasons to muzzle the Opposition".

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Sister Moves SC Challenging His Detention Under Public Safety Act https://t.co/gsXjOT6GGd — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 10, 2020

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana.

Sibal told the bench that they have filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Abdullah under the PSA and the matter should be heard this week. The bench agreed for urgent listing of the matter.

While former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was booked under the PSA in September, 2019, two other former chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti — were booked under the stringent law on 6 February. In December 2019, Farooq's detention was extended for three more months.

On 8 February, 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also slapped the stringent PSA on senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar.

He became the sixth mainstream leader in Kashmir to be booked under the PSA, which was enacted in 1978 to deal with rampant timber-smuggling.

National Conference (NC) general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and PDP leader Sarah Madni have also been detained under the PSA.

Several mainstream politicians were taken into preventive custody ahead of the Centre's announcement on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on 5 August last year. Over 20 leaders have either been released or shifted to their residences and put under house arrest.

With inputs from PTI

