Four J&K leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, in detention since August booked under PSA

India Press Trust of India Feb 06, 2020 22:18:12 IST

  • Mehbooba Mufti and two political stalwarts from the Valley were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act by the administration on Thursday

  • A magistrate accompanied by police served the order to Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained, the officials said

  • Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of Mufti

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and two other leaders from the Valley were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on Thursday, officials said.

Four J&K leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, in detention since August booked under PSA

File image of Mehbooba Mufti. PTI

A magistrate accompanied by police served the order to Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained, the officials said.

National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.

Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Both Sagar and Madani were detained in the aftermath of 5 August crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories.

Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday.

Earlier, the officials had said that former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri was also booked under the PSA but later it turned out that he had been released.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 22:18:12 IST

