India’s fight for freedom involved the role of some prominent personalities including equal contributions from both men and women. While the struggle began with the Revolt of 1857, the Bengal Partition of 1905 and the Swadeshi movement, Indian women started making a mark a little after that and solidified their role in the movement more than ever before.

With several names etched on the pages of history, there are also a few women who are still remembered as the icons of the Indian freedom struggle. One such name is Sarojini Naidu, popularly called ‘the Nightingale of India’. One of the most revered women freedom fighters in India, Sarojini Naidu played a big role in leading the freedom movement and was also later elected as the Governor of an Indian state.

With her uncountable contributions to the country, a video of the freedom fighter is now going viral on the internet showing a part of her speech to the United States from 1928. It was during her visit to the country that she addressed the US citizens and the government in order to promote India’s fight against British rule.

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared the video on Monday with a laudatory caption that reads, “Beautiful! Proud of Bharat.”

Beautiful! Proud of Bharat 🇮🇳! Rare footage of India’s Sarojini Naidu speaking to Americans during a visit to the US in 1928. pic.twitter.com/lkW1TvWUIp — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 6, 2023

Beginning her speech by introducing herself as an “ambassador of an ancient nation” who came from many thousand miles away, Naidu went on to refer to the Americans as the “youngest nation in the world.” Noting the western notion about India being a conservative society, she pointed out that a woman has been sent to represent the country as its ambassador.

She further highlighted the prominence of women in the history of Indian civilisation and said, “Women have been the pivot of its culture, of all its inspiration, and of all the embassies of peace for many centuries to the uttermost parts of the world.”

Notably, the video also won the hearts of several proud Indians who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “At least one meaningful tweet of the day. Thank you for sharing this precious video”, while another user wrote, “She is speaking in such a dignified manner. True leader and patriot.” “Simply amazing and beautiful,” a user commented.

