Ola, Uber drivers call off strike in Mumbai after meeting with Maharashtra transport minister Diwakar Raote

The drivers' associations of Ola and Uber withdrew their strike in Mumbai after a meeting with Maharashtra transport minister Diwakar Raote on Friday.

The drivers, who were on a strike since 22 October, have been demanding increased earnings and a better work schedule.

The Times of India, however, quoted a member of the union as saying that the strike has been called off only temporarily, till a favourable solution is worked out. A union leader reportedly said that both companies are ready to give incentives to taxi owners to recover the loss incurred during the strike period.

Earlier, Sunil Borkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS), under whose banner the drivers have launched their strike, had said that the cab aggregators have accepted 80 percent of their demands.

On Monday, company officials of Uber and Ola accepted the demand for increased fares — there will be a fixed minimum fare of Rs 60 and the fare per kilometre has been fixed at Rs 12, Rs 15 and Rs 19 depending upon the type of vehicle booked, said Borkar.

With inputs from ANI