Uber, Ola strike to continue in Mumbai as 20% demands not met, says union; agitation enters eighth day

There appears to be no end in sight to the Uber and Ola strike in Mumbai, which has entered its eighth day on Monday. After a meeting on Monday attended by the striking workers, the impasse between the striking drivers and the company could not be solved.

The meeting was held between a representative of the trade unions and the Ola and Uber company officials. The Union stuck to its demands. The cab aggregators have accepted 80 percent of their demands, said Sunil Borkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS), under whose banner the drivers have launched their strike. "Ola and Uber have not agreed to the Rs 1.50 per minute waiting charge," he said.

On Tuesday, the union will meet with Nationalist Congress Party Mumbai President Sachin Ahir in Bandra, Mumbai. "Everything will be finalised then, including whether to continue with the strike or call it off," said Borkar.

The drivers launched their strike in Mumbai on 22 October as they wanted revised fares. On Monday, company officials of Uber and Ola accepted this demand — there will be a fixed minimum fare of Rs 60 and the fare per kilometre has been fixed at Rs 12, Rs 15 and Rs 19 depending upon the type of vehicle booked, said Borkar.

In a statement, Uber said it acknowledges that the ongoing strike in Mumbai has caused significant hardship to its riders and also to its driver partners, most of whom want to drive, but have been intimidated from doing so.

“Uber is proactively exploring all possible options to restore services and best support our driver partners. In this respect, we have engaged with relevant stakeholders today to solve the impasse. We wish to reassure city authorities, our driver partners and riders that restoring services at the earliest remains our highest priority.”

Some drivers of Uber and Ola who spoke with Firstpost on the condition of anonymity were worried about the deadlock. "We are losing money on a daily basis. Our livelihood is being affected," they said.

Customers have been venting their anger at Uber and Ola on social media for accepting bookings and then getting cancellations from drivers.

@Uber_Support #UberIndia if you know your errant cab drivers are going to be on strike, why the hell do you even accept advance bookings??? Would have missed my flight had it not been for a benevolent auto rickshaw guy! — Siju Narayan (@siju_narayan) October 29, 2018

Some customers were upset as they could not speak to a 'human' at the customer support and were instead left to listen to automatic machines.