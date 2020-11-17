OJEE second round seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in; freeze or float allotted seats by 18 Nov

Candidates will have option to either freeze or float their allotted seats by 18 November, while the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result 2020 was released on 4 November

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020 has been declared by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee on its official website - ojee.nic.in. The allotment list has been released for BTech, BArch, BPlan and Int MSc programmes.

Candidates who have applied for OJEE counselling 2020 can check their name in the allotment list entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates will have option to either freeze or float their allotted seats by 18 November. Those who freeze or confirm the seat will have to pay the fee, verify documents and fill the choice online.

OJEE committee has said that the fee structure for the year 2020-21 shall be as per the decision of the fee structure committee.

Step to check OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 official website - ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, “Candidate Login - BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BPlan.”

Step 3: Enter your OJEE/JEE (Main) application number, password.

Step 4: Type the security pin as displayed on the page and click on the Sign In button.

Step 5: The OJEE round 2 allotment result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check for your name and college allotted to you in the list.

Direct link to access OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020

There will be a total of four rounds of counselling this year. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result 2020 was released on 4 November.