OJEE round 1 seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in; freeze seat by 8 Nov

Candidates who have been allotted seats in OJEE round 1 will have to sign in on the official website between 4 and 8 November and opt for a freeze or float option

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) round 1 seat allotment result has been declared at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can have registered for the OJEE counselling can check their seat allotment status using their registration number and password.

According to a report by Scroll, candidates who have been allotted seats in OJEE round 1 will have to report online by signing into the official website between 4 and 8 November and opt for a freeze or float option.

Candidates who freeze or select the seat allotted to them will have to pay the required acceptance fee. Those who opt for float option will be considered for the next rounds of seat allotment.

The registration process for round 2 of seat allotment will be from 9 to 12 November. The result of the second round of allotment will be declared on 15 November.

As per a report by Careers 360, there will be a total of four rounds of counselling this year.

Candidates have been assigned seats in the OJEE round 1 seat allotment on the basis of the ranks obtained by them in JEE Mains.

Steps to check OJEE round 1 seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Go to Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 official website ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Candidate Login - BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BPlan".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have you will have to enter JEE (Main) application number, password.

Step 4: Enter the security pin displayed on the page and click on the Sign In button.

Step 5: The allotment result will be displayed on your screen. Check for your name and college allotted to you.

Candidates can also access the first round seat allotment list directly by clicking on this link.