OJEE 2021: Round 2 seat allotment results out today at ojee.nic.in; check details here

The round 2 seat allotment results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 will be put out by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) today, 20 November. As per the counselling schedule, the allotment list will be available for the candidates by 5 pm today on the official website - https://ojee.nic.in/.

Candidates can access the allotment results by logging in with their OJEE 2021 or JEE Main 2021 application number and password.

Here’s how to download OJEE 2021 Round 2 seat allotment list 2021:

Visit the official website at https://ojee.nic.in/

Click on the link for BArch, BTech, BPlan, Int MSc and BCAT courses counselling that is given on the page

Login with your JEE Main or OJEE application number and password and then click on the submit button

The seat allotment result for OJEE round 2 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the document for future reference

Applicants who are allotted seats in the second round of the OJEE counselling 2021 will have to report online for the admission process. Candidates need to submit part of the admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and upload the necessary documents. Applicants have the option to float or freeze their OJEE seat between 20 and 22 November.

Candidates must note that they can withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the admission process by 5 pm on 23 November.

As per an official statement by the OJEE, all candidates who have paid part of the admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and have completed the process of verifying their documents can download their final allotment letter. The applicants then have to report to the allotted Institute/College for final admission by 30 November, failing which, their allotted seat will be cancelled and the "vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level admission.”

The Odisha JEE Counselling 2021 is being conducted for BCAT, BArch, BPlanning, BTech, and Integrated MSc courses.

For further queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the OJEEB.