OJEE 2021: Counselling schedule revised; Round 1 seat allotment results to be released tomorrow

The counselling schedule for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been revised. Candidates appearing for the BPlan, BCAT, BTech, BArch and Integrated MSc courses can view the first round of OJEE seat allotment results tomorrow, on 9 November, according to the notification.

The process of uploading documents, payment of part seat confirmation fee, and exercise freeze/float option will be available to the applicants from 9 to 12 November. Applicants can withdraw from the application process from 9 to 13 November.

For Special OJEE (BTech) rank holders or JEE Main rank holders who had not registered themselves earlier for the counselling process, the process of choice filling and locking will take place from 10 to 15 November.

The allocated seats will be validated and verified by the authorities on 16 November, with the second round of OJEE seat allotment 2021 taking place from 18 to 21 November. The final allotment list will be out on 25 November, as per the revised schedule.

Candidates can download the final allotment letter after they have made the payment for the seat confirmation as well as completed the document verification process. After downloading the final allotment letter, applicants need to appear for admission to the allotted educational institute by 30 November, failing which their seat allotment will be cancelled. The vacant seats will then be filled through college or institute level admission, according to the notification.

The choice locking for the BTech, BArch, BCAT, Integrated MSc and BPlan courses was extended up to 10 pm on 5 November on the orders of the Odisha High Court. The shift had resulted in the revision of the OJEE 2021 counselling schedule.

The OJEE exam 2021 was held from 6 to 18 September for admission to various postgraduate and undergraduate courses in the state. A total of 49,350 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which 49,279 applicants were accorded ranks in the course they appeared for.