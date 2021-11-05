OJEE 2021: Results of Round 1 seat allotment to be out soon at ojee.nic.in; check details here

Candidates who have already completed the process of locking their choices can modify their chosen courses/institutes by logging in to the OJEE portal

The seat allotment results for the first round of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 counselling are expected to be out soon. Candidates can view the results by visiting the official website at https://ojee.nic.in/.

According to the official notification, the choice locking process for the BTech, BArch, BCAT, Integrated MSc, and BPlan courses has been extended till 10 pm on 5 November, as per the directions of the Odisha High Court. The extension will result in the modification of the dates of the subsequent activities, which will be displayed on the websites odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in.

As per the circular, candidates who have already completed the process of locking their choices can modify their chosen courses/institutes by logging in to the OJEE portal. If applicants don't lock their choices within the stipulated period, then their last filled choice will automatically be locked after the period of choice locking is over.

Steps to view OJEE seat allotment 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at https://ojee.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the OJEE 2021 counselling for BTech, BPlan, Integrated MSc, BArch, and BCAT courses that is available on the homepage

― Login using the requisite details such as your password and OJEE application number

― The OJEE seat allotment Round 1 results 2021 will appear on your screen

― Check the OJEE results and save a copy for future reference

Candidates will be given the option to freeze or float their seat after the results are out. The process of online reporting to the allotted institute, uploading of documents and payment of part of the admission cum seat confirmation fee will also be done after the first round of OJEE seat allotment results 2021 are released.

Applicants can also exit from the seat allocation period during this period. After the seat allocation process for Round one of the OJEE 2021 is complete, the process for Round two would begin. The second round would be followed by the final round of counselling and the downloading of the final allotment letter.

Applicants who have paid the seat confirmation fee and undergone the process of document verification can download their final allotment letters. Candidates then have to report for final admission to the allotted institute within the stipulated time frame given in the letter.