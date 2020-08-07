OFSS Bihar First Merit list 2020 for Class 11 admission released, check at ofssbihar.in

A total of three merit lists will be released by the board on the OFSS portal. Students will have to enroll in the college or school in which their names appear

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the first merit of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for admissions to intermediate or Class 12 courses in the state.

Applicants can check the Bihar OFSS first merit list on the official website ofssbihar.in. Candidates can also download their allotment and intimation result from the website.

The list was earlier scheduled to be released on 4 August but the date was postponed by the board citing unavoidable reasons.

Students will have to enroll in the college or school in which their names appear. Those whose names have appeared in the first merit list will have to enroll themselves between 7 and 12 August.

According to a report by Times Now, a total of three merit lists will be released by the board on the OFSS portal. Applicants may have the chance of getting their names for admission in a better college/ school in the other two merit lists as per the choices mentioned.

Students will have an option to change the college/ school and they will not have to give registration fees again. Only the difference amount would be collected or refunded to the student after the completion of the admission process.

Steps to download OFSS Bihar merit list 2020

Step 1: Go to the official site - ofssbihar.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the home page, under Important Information tab, click on the link that reads 'First Selection List 2020'

Step 3: Choose your school type and district

Step 4: Press on the show button

Step 5: The list of schools from the selected district will appear on your screens

Step 6: Selected students will be able to download the intimation letter.

A report by Careers 360 said for selection, students are required to register through their login credentials on ofssbihar.in. Now, select the schools/colleges.

Students will be informed about their selection via SMS or email. They will have to download their intimation letter from the official site.