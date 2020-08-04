OFSS Bihar Merit List 2020: BSEB to release Class 11 first cut-off list on 7 August at ofssbihar.in

Those whose names appear in the first merit list will have to enroll themselves between 7 and 12 August. The board will announce the dates of the second and third merit list later.

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) Inter 1st Merit List (OFSS First selection list) of students who have applied for admission in Intermediate, or Class 11, on Friday 7 August. Once released, students can check the list on the official website - www.ofssbihar.in.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the list was earlier scheduled to be released on 4 August. The board has postponed the date citing unavoidable reasons. Students will have to take admission in the college or school in which their names appear. Those whose names appear in the first merit list will have to enroll themselves between 7 and 12 August.

With the postponement of the announcement of the list, downloading of the intimation letter, admission or reporting period and date for slide up process will also be extended.

The board will announce the dates of the second and third merit list later.

Bihar Inter Class 11 admission started after the board announced the Class 10 Matric result on 26 May. OFSS admission 2020 commenced on 8 July and the last date of application was earlier fixed as 22 July. It was later extended till 27 July.

A large number of students have applied for Class 11 admission through OFSS Bihar Portal. Students seeking to take admission to the Bihar School Examination Board intermediate/11th class (Arts, Commerce & Science Stream) can check for updates on the website ofssbihar.in.

The BSEB Class 10 board exam result 2020 saw a pass percentage of 80.59 percent. The figure in 2019 was 80.73 percent.